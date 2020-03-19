Superior Salvation Army Continuing to Offer Food After Brief Closure

The Superior Salvation Army Corps Community Center is not open for customers to come inside as usual, but rather they will be putting boxes of food outside for those in need to pick up items.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After a brief closure this week due to a false coronavirus scare, the Superior Salvation army is back up and running.

However, in light of the pandemic, they will be changing up their services a little bit.

Fridays the Salvation Army will offer up food pantry items, this will be mostly nonperishable items that are pre-boxed.

Second Harvest will be providing products and some dairy items every weekday except for Tuesday.

The Superior Salvation Army covers Douglas County residents.

“The salvation army has always been about being on the front lines when there’s disasters or world catastrophes stuff like that going on the salvation army is always trying to be there helping the people who will be struggling the most,” said Jasen Elcombe, a captain at the Salvation army.

The specific Salvation Army thrift stores in Duluth and Superior are closed right now for the time being.

The Salvation Army church services are closed to the public, however, they can be accessed by live stream on their Facebook page here.