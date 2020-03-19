Unemployment Encouraged After Many Workers Lose Jobs As A Result Of Covid-19

DULUTH, Minn. – Many workers across the nation have lost their jobs as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Duluth is now encouraging people to apply for unemployment to help with their financial difficulties.

CareerForce, which is part of the City of Duluth’s Workforce Development Department, has been seen an increase in calls from people hoping to get unemployment.

Eligibility requirements have been expanded to help those experiencing a job loss due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some rules have also been changed to ensure applicants can receive their unemployment funds as quickly as possible.

“Unemployment insurance is one of the primary vehicles that the federal and state government are embracing right now,” said Workforce Development Director Elena Foshay. “Take advantage of it. It’s a resource to help you get through a difficult time.”

Eligibility for unemployment can vary from person to person.

Also, approval can depend on if employers are signed up for unemployment insurance or not.

CareerForce is remaining open to allow people to access computers to apply for unemployment.

Only five visitors will be allowed in at a time to keep in compliance with social distancing protocols.

Applicants could receive their unemployment benefits within a week.

Interested applicants can click here for more information.