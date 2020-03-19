WIAA Postpones High School Spring Sports

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control voted to pause spring sports until further notice. That’s according to Travis Wilson of WisSports.net.

He added that nothing is cancelled and that a timeline would be dependent on what the state says about school resuming. In a press release, the WIAA Board decided to postpone any decision to cancel the spring sports seasons and the spring State Tournament Series until a later date.