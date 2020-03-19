Worried Donations Will Drop, Northland Non-profits Band Together to Stay Afloat

DULUTH, Minn. – Five Northland non-profit organizations, including the Northland Foundation and the Head of the Lakes United Way, are collaborating to help support their community efforts during this coronavirus outbreak.

The organizations have now created the Covid-19 Response Fund to help raise money to get them through this period of time.

Most fundraisers have been canceled as large groups cannot gather any longer.

“We are extremely concerned about the impact this crisis is having and will have on our non-profit organizations. we are concerned about revenue streams that will decline significantly,” said Holly Sampson, Duluth-Superior Area Community Foundation President.

Money raised through the Covid-19 Response Fund will be distributed between all five partnering organizations.

Donations can be made here.