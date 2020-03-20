Coaches Corner: Jasen Wise

For this week's segment, we hear from the new head coach of the Marshall boys hockey team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we spoke with Jasen Wise who was named the new head coach of the Duluth Marshall boys hockey team.

Wise has over 20 years of college coaching experience, with his latest stop coming at Concordia University in Wisconsin. He is a graduate of International Falls High School and after spending two years in the USHL, he transferred to St. Thomas where he served as team captain.

Wise takes over for Mark Vichorek who was let go after one season.