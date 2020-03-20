Coronavirus Testing Tents Open in West Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.– Essentia Health has opened a mobile testing site in their businesses services center in West Duluth just off the Bong Bridge.

Those with Essentia say testing there is limited due to supplies.

Right now they are only testing a narrow group of people including healthcare workers and first responders. Essentia leadership say patients should first schedule an e-visit or call ahead to be screened for symptoms to determine whether a test is needed.