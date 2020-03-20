DECC: All Shows, Events, Conventions Canceled Until End of April

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced on Friday that all shows, conventions, and other events have been postponed or canceled until at least April 30.

DECC officials say that the parking ramps and lots will remain open during this time.

“Right now, the focus of the DECC board and staff are solely on everyone’s health and safety,” said DECC Executive Director Chelly Townsend. “We’ll pick up the pieces and resume full operations at a later date, but only when it’s safe to do so. In the meantime, we thank the community for its understanding and encourage everyone to follow the advice of health professionals during this uncertain time.”

The DECC Business Office and Ticket Office are also closed to the public until further notice, but phones will be answered from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets for future events can contact the ticket office at 218-623-1210 or by emailing daleff@decc.org.

For more information about postponements or cancellations, you can visit decc.org.