Duluth Company Helps Medical Personnel with COVID-19

DULUTH, Minn – One Duluth company is taking measured steps towards combating COVID-19.

GeaCom produced a medical device called Phrazer-Kitsune. The device matches the language, culture and literacy levels of the patient to a virtual person who helps guide the patient through a series of medical-related questions.

The device helps medical staff avoid exposure to contagious situations and creates a way for people of all languages and cultures to get medical treatment.

“We’re thrilled to help bring solutions that equitably bring people through care. That’s important to us, that’s always been important to GeaCom,” said Mat Johnson, CEO and Founder of GeaCom.

GeaCom has sent out thousands of devices for COVID-19 treatment.