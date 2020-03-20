First Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. – Douglas County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Douglas County Public Health office announced on Friday that the individual is isolated at home and is doing well.

Officials say they are identifying and contacting anyone that has been in close contact with the individual.

“It is important that Douglas County residents do not panic but continue to follow recommendations to protect themselves, others, and slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Kathy Ronchi, Douglas County Health Officer. “I am confident in our community’s ability to support each other in the difficult days ahead.”

Douglas County Public Health wants to remind everyone to follow the necessary steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19: