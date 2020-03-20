First Two Deaths Reported in Wisconsin From COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. – Two Wisconsin residents have died from the coronavirus pandemic, the first to be reported in the state.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that a man in his 50s from Fond du Lac County and a man in his 90s from Ozaukee County had died. No other details about their circumstances were reported.

“Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by these deaths, and to all those suffering from this virus,” Evers said in a statement. “We are committed to fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and I want to recognize the hard work and bravery of our nurses, doctors, state health officials, and all those on the front lines in the effort to save lives. Together we will get through this historic health challenge.”

The state Department of Health Services reported earlier Thursday that 155 had the virus in 21 counties.