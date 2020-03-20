Gov. Tony Evers Orders Closure of Salons, Spas, Tattoo Parlors

MADISON, Wis. – In a continued effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the closure of more businesses.

On Friday, Evers ordered all nail and hair salons, barbers, spas, tanning and tattoo parlors to be closed as of 5:00 p.m. Friday.

Evers and state health officials said all of the closure orders and pleas for people to remain at home and stay away from others were needed because there were not enough hospital beds and medical supplies to treat everyone who may get sick.

“Things will get worse before they get better,” Evers said on a conference call. “The fight against COVID-19 will not be easy.”

Health officials had no estimate of when the number of patients would outpace medical supplies and ICU beds.

“Our hope is that it never happens,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin’s chief medical officer for communicable diseases. “If it gets to that point, then we have to make really hard decisions about withdrawing care or not offering a ventilator.”

Wisconsin logged its third death on Friday after the first two were announced on Thursday. The deaths were a 66-year-old man in Milwaukee; a man in his 50s in Fond du Lac County; and a man in his 90s in Ozaukee County.

As of Friday afternoon, the confirmed number of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin had jumped to 206.