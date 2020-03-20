Grocery Stores Implement New Policies For Workers

DULUTH, Minn. – New hours and new wages are being implemented in response to the impacts of the coronavirus.

Super One is one local grocery store that is changing up some of its policies.

Miner’s Inc. Store Director Patrick Miner says grocery store workers are at the front lines and are working hard to meet the needs of those in the community.

“They’re all working incredibly hard,” said Miner. “They’re performing just amazing work out here to be able to support all the communities. Lots of people are out there looking for food. There’s not a other options available at this time.”

Super One is now implementing new hours, with most stores opening at 6 and closing at 9, to make sure they clean and sanitize the store, and to make sure the shelves are stocked.

No employee hours are being cut due to the change in store availability, as stores are seeing an influx of customers during this time.

“It’s almost like a holiday business just about every day and it’s sustained that for the last 7 to 10 days, depending on the market,” said Miner. “So, on the other hand, our folks, they’ve seen this before.”

It’s about providing for those who need it.

“We have a big responsibility to be able to provide food for people throughout the communities we serve and we aren’t taking that lightly,” said Miner. “Everyone in our organization from top to bottom is working hard to ensure that we do our best in order to fulfill their needs.”

Super One has also implemented a two-dollar increase in hourly wage. Customers are seeing this pay raise as a positive thing.

“Now knowing how much they’re going above and beyond, taking care of us but also taking care of their employees is pretty outstanding and definitely makes me want to continue to be a customer,” said Wendy Wojtysiak, a Culver resident.

Just yesterday, Governor Walz announced that grocery store workers will receive free childcare as they are now considered emergency workers.

Super One is asking the public to allow the first hour of service to be designated for the elderly, immuno-compromised, healthcare staff and first responders.