Lake Superior Railroad Museum Creates New Experience for Train Lovers During Covid-19 Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – You may not be able to visit the Lake Superior Railroad Museum in Duluth right now since it is closed during the Coronavirus pandemic.

But now the museum can come to you.

The organization will be offering daily video tours of the museum and the St.Louis County Depot.

Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look into spaces and artifacts you normally wouldn’t see even if you visited the Duluth attraction.

“Whether they are working at home or self quarantined, they are spending more time at home. We know that is going to lead to boredom,” said Executive Director Ken Buehler. “We have had thousands of hits on this and the feedback has been phenomenal. People are enjoying it.”

The video tours can be viewed daily on the North Shore Scenic Railroad’s YouTube channel and the Lake Superior Railroad Museum’s Facebook page.

Click here to watch the first episode.