Lakewalk Surgery Center to Suspend All Elective Surgeries

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lakewalk Surgery Center says they will be suspending all elective surgeries following an executive order signed by Governor Walz on Thursday.

The surgery center will remain open for patients who have urgent surgical needs.

Lakewalk says they will assist local hospitals by taking on more urgent surgical cases if it becomes necessary.

“Lakewalk also stands ready to assist the community in other ways with supplies, equipment, and manpower to contribute, should that become necessary,” said Administrator Ann Fosness.