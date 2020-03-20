Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Investigating Possible Third COVID-19 Related Death

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says it was investigating the death of a 66-year-old man who died from complications of a COVID-19 infection.

The medical examiner said the Milwaukee man had been hospitalized for several days prior to his death.

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday announced the first two confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin. One was a man in his 50s from Fond du Lac County and the other was a man in his 90s from Ozaukee County.

State health officials did not immediately confirm that the Milwaukee death was the third in the state from COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Thursday there were 155 confirmed cases in the state in 21 counties.