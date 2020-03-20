Minnesota Board of Dentistry Recommends Only Emergency Procedures Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Dr. Daniel Loban of Loban Dental Speaks Out About the Order from the Minnesota Board of Dentistry

DULUTH, Minn. – Dr. Daniel Loban, the owner of Loban Dental, is speaking out regarding the closure of dental offices unless procedures are for emergency purposes.

“I can tell you my propensity is to help people and putting myself at home and understanding how serious this is kind of draws a line in the sand so I can be a little more proactive in taking steps to keep myself away from other people,” said Loban.

Loban understands this is a difficult time for many people in our community.

He said as the owner of a dental office, he is also working around the clock to figure out steps necessary to protect his small business, including the employees in his office.

“If we were to treat everybody as if they potentially have this virus, we’re vastly unprepared because we typically don’t typically care respiratory devices and goggles,” said Loban.

Loban said he has contacted other dental offices in the region. Many offices are operating with few employees to answer phones and take care of emergency procedures as they come in.

If you’re having a dental issue or have concerns, Loban recommends calling your dentist. He says at this time, they should be able to help your needs and resolve the situation.

Currently, Minnesota health department officials say the state’s 89 confirmed cases as of Thursday represent only “the tip of the iceberg” and they believe there’s widespread transmission across Minnesota.