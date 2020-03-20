One Person Infected With Coronavirus in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis.– Yesterday Bayfield County reported a high school student there tested positive for Coronavirus. Today, the virus has made it closer to Duluth as someone has tested positive in Douglas County.

Douglas County officials got confirmation from the state early this morning of a confirmed Coronavirus case in the county.

There isn’t much about the person infected as the county has not released where the victim is located, their age, or gender. Douglas County Health Department leaders are working to figure out who the person infected has been in close contact with. Those people will be self-quarantined or tested for Coronavirus. County officials want people to stay calm during what can feel like a very chaotic time.

“We’ve done a lot of education in the community trying to get the word out so people are not afraid,” said Douglas County Public Health Officer Kathy Ronchi. “That’s just, my biggest goals is for people to be confident with the knowledge that they have about when a disease like this happens.”

This has been something Douglas County has been preparing for. A state of emergency was declared earlier this week, which limited non-essential services from the county.

We knew this was coming, we just didn’t know exactly when it was going to work its way to us,” said Douglas County Board Chair Mark Liebaer.

“I think the people of Douglas County, the people of the area, city of Superior. They should feel confident that we’re prepared to handle this if it becomes a little bit more of a disaster than it is right now.”

No new regulations or measures are being considered for Douglas County at this point. Those would come from the state or federal government.

If anyone wants more information on Coronavirus cases in Wisconsin. They can look at the Wisconsin DHS website.

Douglas County is still encouraging that you take measures like washing your hands and practicing social distancing.