Proctor Auto Shop Picks Up and Delivers Cars

PROCTOR, Minn.– One Proctor business is offering a new way to get business going during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Troy’s Service Center in Proctor is offering free pick-up and delivery for those who need it.

The added service is being done using proper sanitary measures. Staff wear gloves and have cars cleaned with sanitary wipes. The pick-up and delivery option not only helps business but extends a hand to people in the community.

“Right now, I think it’s just really important to our whole community comes together,” said owner Ryan Mathieu. “This is just one little way that we thought we could reach out and help our customers and the community all at the same time.”

Troy’s Service Center is continuing the pick-up service for the next couple weeks. They say they would extend the program if needed.