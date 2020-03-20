Psychology Expert Speaks On Mental Impacts Of Covid-19

"It's really important people understand we have the ability to cope," said Licensed Psychologist Michaela Merrill Mayfield.

DULUTH, Minn. – The changes in lifestyle recommended to help stop the spread of Covid-19 can be mentally draining for many people.

Psychology experts say the pandemic is causing uncertainty and that can cause anxiety for many.

This may lead to feelings of anger, frustration, and panic.

Experts say a helpful tip to get everyone through the difficult time is keeping a routine, like going to bed and waking up at the same time every day.

It can also be helpful to eat healthy meals and get exercise.

“It’s really important people understand we have the ability to cope,” said Licensed Psychologist Michaela Merrill Mayfield. “The more normal we can be, the closer we can get to whatever that is for us, the better off we are going to cope. We will be able to get through this.”

Psychology professionals also say unplugging from TV and social media can help people cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.