Saints’ AD Franco Bari Talks Spring Sports Cancellation

St. Scholastica became the latest school to shut down their spring sports season, in accordance to a ruling from the UMAC.

DULUTH, Minn. – Earlier this week, St. Scholastica became the latest school to shut down their spring sports season, in accordance to a ruling from the UMAC. Athletic director Franco Bari talked about how he reacted when the NCAA cancelled all athletic activities.

“As soon as I heard that announcement, my heart absolutely broke for our student-athletes, epecially our spring student athletes and those that were actually competing in the NCAA ski championship. In fact, they were on a course ready to go when they heard the announcement. As you can imagine, it was something that was very challenging for all and for me personally, my heart really went out for those student athletes,” said Bari.

Bari also wanted to commend the Saints’ coaches who have had to navigate a difficult time with their student athletes who had their seasons end abruptly.

“They’ve been absolutely resilient. They’re spirit is not broken and I think that because of the way they’ve been working through the situation, it’s had a positive impact on our student-athletes, as positive as it could possibly be,” Bari said.