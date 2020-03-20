The College Of St. Scholastica Students React To Covid-19 Precautions

"It's interesting for sure. It's kind of weird to have our freshman year end like this," said CSS student Matthew Clarke.

DULUTH, Minn. – The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth has moved all classes online for the rest of the spring semester.

The college also canceled graduation as a result of Covid-19.

Students also returned to campus on Friday to get their belongings from the residential halls.

Many students say finishing the semester doing online classes and leaving behind their college lifestyle is going to be a bit of an adjustment.

Dozens of students and their families began the moving process by carrying out much of their belongings from the College of St. Scholastica’s campus.

Move out day wasn’t scheduled for another two months, but the school’s Covid-19 precautions are throwing a curveball at the semester

“It’s hard to be away from campus because we made a lot of new friends. We like to be on campus,” said Clay Jambor. “Moving back home is tough for me and especially for our parents too.”

Heading home isn’t the only challenge.

For some students, online classes will be more of an adjustment than for others.

“I think it will be harder to do classes at home just because we’ve gone through high school and college being in a classroom,” said Matthew Clarke.

Freshman Alcia Draper said, “I took a couple of online classes through CSS at the beginning of the semester, so I understand the gist of things.”

As the spread of the Coronavirus continues to make headlines across the world, many CSS students say they are comfortable with the college’s decision to shut down.

Even if it has caused some disruptions.

Students have until March 30th to move their things out of the residence halls.

Online classes also begin next Monday.