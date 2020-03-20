Three Finalists Picked for Duluth School District Superintendent Position

DULUTH, Minn. – Three finalists have been chosen by the Duluth School Board to move forward with interviews to fill the superintendent position.

Those finalists are Michael Funk, Ph.D., the superintendent of Albert Lea Area Schools in Albert Lea, John Magas, the associate superintendent of continuous improvement at the Green Bay Area Public Schools in Green Bay, and Ron Wagner, the associate superintendent of Minneapolis Public Schools in Minneapolis.

The board says they are currently in talks to figure out how they will go forward with next week’s finalist interviews.

The school board says they will plan those interviews between March 26 and March 26.