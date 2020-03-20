Ursa Minor Brewing Getting Creative Throughout COVID-19 Pandemic

"We want to keep as many employees working as possible," said Ben Hugus, owner of Ursa Minor Brewing in the Lincoln Park Craft District

DULUTH, Minn. – Staff members at Ursa Minor Brewing in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft Distract are doing their part to practice social distancing, while also keeping the lights on inside the facility.

The brewery is offering a new beer delivery service as of Thursday, March 19.

A valid ID is required at the time of delivery that must match the name on the credit/debit card given at the time of purchase.

IDs must be valid and over 21 years of age.

Deliveries will be offered to these zip codes: 55802, 55803, 55804, 55805, 55806, 55807, 55808, 55810, 55811, 55812.

There is a minimum of a $45 order per delivery. If this requirement is not met, a delivery fee will be added on to your total.

Orders will be delivered starting at 5:00 p.m. daily.

For questions or concerns, contact 218-481-7886.

Click here to order online today.