Car Repair Shops Still Open and Working Despite Virus

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Essential Workers in the Twin Ports are relying on their vehicles to get to work and many local car repair shops are still open, keeping those vehicles running.

The owner of Belknap Automotive in Superior, Bill Liberty, says that each year they have a slower business cycle and that this is similar to that.

He has not had to layoff people because cars are still breaking down.

In fact, he says this might be a good opportunity to get the repairs done that some might have been delaying.

“People need their cars to get back and forth to work and now if they’re sitting at home this would be a perfect time to get them fixed,” said Liberty.

Belknap Automotive is a full-service shop that covers the full car from bumper to bumper.