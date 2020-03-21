College Recruiting On Hold for Duluth East Baseball Players

Two juniors on the Duluth East baseball team were hoping to use this season to talk with potential college coaches. Now, with the possibility of no spring season, the Greyhounds are putting in the work any way they can.

DULUTH, Minn. – “I was really looking forward to this season. This offseason I had a little injury, so I was really, really looking forward to this one,” Duluth East junior catcher/pitcher Ethan Cole said.

For most spring athletes, junior year is when you do most of your recruiting for college. With the MSHSL saying no practices or games until at least April 6, Joe Vos and Ethan Cole have had to adjust their plans.

“Coaches are usually coming to see you this year so we’re trying to send out videos to whoever we can through previous games or previous reps, whatever you can. And we’re going on recruiting websites, like Recruit-Me and YouTube even, sending everything out we can to coaches,” junior outfielder/pitcher Joe Vos said.

These Greyhounds are currently working out on their own, doing what they can to stay ready for the possible season.

“Lift every day, hitting as much as we can, just like fielding work, individually in my basement. Right now I’m really working on my hitting and individual little fine things that will help my game in the long run,” Cole said.

And with most gyms and facilities shut down, Vos’ dad set up a batting cage in their garage.

“It’s a lot better, gives me a little something extra to do during this time. Instead of not being able to go to the high school, we can’t really do that so this is helping me so much,” Vos said.

With so much still unknown, Vos and Cole are staying hopeful for their spring season, and getting the chance to eventually play at the next level.

“Since I was little, all I’ve wanted to do was playing college or maybe even higher so right now, college is great,” Cole said.

“We’re going to do everything we can to have a season. It would be tough, but if everyone’s season’s canceled, it is what it is and I think we’ll get coach’s looks no matter what. They know that we’re struggling to do this too so everyone’s going to do everything they can to get in front of coaches and it will happen eventually,” Vos added.