Duluth Fire Department Prepares Amid Coronavirus

Arman Rahman,

DULUTH, Minn.- During the Coronavirus Pandemic, Duluth Fire Department has been in contact with St. Louis County Emergency Management and Homeland Security to prepare for COVID-19.

The Fire Department tells us calls will proceed with more caution than ever before, allowing them to get as much information as possible during a call to best use their limited number of resources.

“We don’t want to go into a situation thinking that we’re working on maybe a trauma when there’s also this secondary symptomatic issue going on,” Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj said.

The Duluth Fire Department will also be suspending their child seat clinics until further notice.

