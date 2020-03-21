Duluth Police Make Changes to Limit Coronavirus Spread

Police department encouraging residents to file reports online or on the phone

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is making some changes to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

The new guidelines are changing how people file reports with the police.

Duluth PD is encouraging residents to do it online or over the phone if they are filing an after-the-fact report or if there is no suspect.

Police officials tell us they are more than ready to face the challenge coronavirus presents to Duluth.

“I think we are very well-positioned to be able and ready to respond to the needs of the community,” said Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken.

If residents end up in a situation where they need to go to the police station, Duluth Police will still be there to help in urgent and emergency situations.