Gov. Walz Signs Executive Order Facilitating Delivery of Personal Protective Equipment

Executive order authorizes the Minnesota National Guard to provide assistance during COVID-19 pandemic

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order authorizing the Minnesota National Guard to provide assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Governor’s office, the Minnesota National Guard’s initial mission is to transport personal protective equipment (PPE) in storage at Camp Ripley to the Minnesota Department of Health warehouse in St. Paul.

The National Guard will also assist with planning and coordination of PPE supply delivery through the State Emergency Operations Center.

The executive order aims to address the critically low supply of PPE in Minnesota hospitals and healthcare facilities. It will also address the delivery delays from the federal government’s Strategic National Stockpile.

“In times of need, Minnesotans pull together to make sure we have the resources and supplies we need to get through challenges,” said Gov. Walz. “Minnesota’s hospitals, health care facilities, and first responders are in desperate need of personal protective equipment, and I’m grateful to have the Minnesota National Guard’s partnership in delivering these supplies for Minnesotans.”

The activation of the Minnesota National Guard is effective immediately and is active through the duration of the COVID-19 peacetime emergency.