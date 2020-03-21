Northern Lakes Food Bank Gearing Up to Help More People During Pandemic

Food bank working on distribution methods that lower person-to-person contact

DULUTH, Minn. – Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank is gearing up during a time when food suppliers are needed most.

The food bank is working on distribution methods that lower person-to-person contact and increase hygiene.

A third of the food bank’s workforce is volunteer and many are elderly. They were asked to stay home leaving a shortage help.

The crisis has brought a lot of change but Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank is still working to provide for people in need.

The food bank is actively watching for updates on future legislation for additional funding and flexibility.