OMC, Duluth Grill, and Corktown Deli to Close Temporarily

Owner Tom Hanson says he hopes to reopen OMC on a limited basis in a couple of weeks for take-out.

DULUTH, Minn. – As restaurants all across the region are offering take-out, Tom Hanson, the owner of Duluth’s OMC Smokehouse is taking a different approach.

In light of the governor’s mandated shutdown, OMC, Duluth Grill, and Corktown Deli are closing their doors for the time being.

Hanson says he hopes to reopen OMC on a limited basis in a couple of weeks for take-out.

In the meantime, Hansons says he wants to engineer the menu so people can call a day ahead to order.

That will allow the restaurant to properly stock food and make sure they put out the best barbeque they possibly can.

“We put our hams and briskets in the freezer and now we put our business in the freezer. You know we can pull it out and thaw it out later but it’s not going to be good if we spoil it during the whole episode you know if this goes on for months,” said Hanson.

All the food in the three restaurants was given away to workers who are without work at the moment.

Hanson says it is all about taking care of staff to the best of his ability.