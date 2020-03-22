Antique Store Helping Out the Community with Food and Furniture

Many people who are still employed are doing what they can to help their fellow community members including Duluth business, Antique and Estate Treasures in West Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hundreds of workers have been laid off in the Duluth area since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Owner Scott Miller is buying the food and giving it away to anyone in need.

Miller has also helped others who need furniture, TVs, even DVDs from his store to ease tough times.

Miller says he wants to send good energy into the world because what goes around comes around.

“There was a time when I was in a transition from one job to another and I had to rely on the food bank and I just look at right now I’m ok I’m going to survive I’m a single person, I have more than enough food and I just feel that you should share with others,” said Miller, the owner of Antique and Estate Treasures.

Miller also says that he is taking care to clean and sanitize the goods coming in and out of his store.

Miller’s store is located at 5617 Grand Ave in Duluth.

A Facebook page has also been set up for Northlanders who might be struggling due to the pandemic.

A link to that Facebook page is here.