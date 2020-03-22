Bayfield Co. Health Dept.: Seasonal Homeowners Stay Away

(Press Release) — Pursuant to Wis. Stat. §252.03(1), the Bayfield County Public Health Official hereby declares that a Public Health Emergency exists in Bayfield County. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the national spread of the COVID-19 virus, Bayfield County Government must issue the following inter-county Travel Advisory.

1. Due to high community transmission in certain areas of the State and across the Nation, Bayfield County is recommending that you stay in your home area if you have a seasonal or second home in Bayfield County. Due to our very limited healthcare infrastructure, please do not visit us now.

2. People who have seasonal homes in Bayfield County, please stay at your winter homes at this time. If you are already back in Bayfield County, you must immediately self-isolate for 14-days. If you need assistance during that time for supplies, please call Bayfield County Health Department at (715)373-6109 so that we may assist you.

3. Bayfield County has one of the highest populations of older adults in the State of Wisconsin. This population is at the highest risk of COVID-19; it is our priority to keep our older residents healthy and safe.

4. On March 19, 2020, the Bayfield County Board of Supervisors declared a countywide COVID-19 Emergency Declaration. Please be aware that additional health and travel restrictions may be imposed during this time.

5. This is an everchanging and very serious health situation, and Bayfield County needs to be diligent in its response.

For the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 follow Bayfield County’s website at www.bayfieldcounty.org/COVID or follow our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BayfieldCountyHealthDept