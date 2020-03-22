Cass County Sees Its First Case of Coronavirus

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – A coronavirus case has been confirmed in Cass County by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The patient is older, and hadn’t traveled recently.

They developed symptoms on March 9th, but did not seek treatment for their health until one week later, on the 16th.

St. Louis County, Douglas County, and Bayfield County have each seen one confirmed case in their respective areas.

MDH officials confirmed the case to Cass County leaders on Saturday, who will not be sharing what town or city the resident lives in.

“The resident is currently isolated at home,” Jeri Seegmiller, County Team Leader with Cass County Health Human and Veteran Services, said in a press release on Sunday. “People identified positive will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure date and should monitor for worsening symptoms.”

Neal Gaalswyk, the Cass County board chair, said residents should trust in the county’s ability to handle current and future cases.

“Cass County is fortunate to have strong public health and emergency preparedness teams working to

keep our residents safe and healthy,” Gaalswyk said in the press release. “By working collaboratively with local, state, and national agencies, we’ll be better able to monitor and contain this outbreak. I know this is hard news and may cause some folks to become anxious. We will get through this and Cass County will remain a great place to live.”

COVID-19 symptoms can range from mild to moderate or severe and include shortness of breath, fever, and cough.

If patients have severe symptoms, it may lead to pneumonia, especially in older adults and people with pre-existing conditions.

The World Health Organization said patients can recover in two weeks, but others with severe cases could take as long as six weeks.

WHO recommends the public washes their hands with soap and water for at least 20seconds, covers coughs and sneezes with either the inside of their arms or tissues, and not touch their face.

The Minnesota Department of Health has a hotline dedicated to coronavirus questions at 651-201-3920 between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Information is also available on the CDC’s website and the MDH website.