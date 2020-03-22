Childhood Sweethearts Celebrate a Special 92nd Birthday Through a Window Due to COVID-19

Not 70 years, nor a window, was going to keep now, 93-year-old Ken and 92-year-old Delores apart.

DULUTH, Minn. – Assisted living facilities are closed to visitors right now, but some families are not letting that stop them from seeing their loved ones in some way, even if it is through a window.

Sunday, a very special 92nd birthday celebration was held from the outside looking in.

It all started before World War II, Ken Sheehus and Delores Aird were childhood sweethearts.

The two drifted apart after Ken enlisted in the Navy and went on to fight in the Pacific Theater.

Each of them married, and both spouses of many years are now gone.

Last May, Ken was visiting a friend at Edgewood Vista when Delores recognized him and rekindled their friendship after 70 years.

This chance meeting led to the two seeing each other nearly every day when Ken visits.

“Ken’s been just very very to come and you know spend time with mom and bring her a treat,” said Delores’ daughter, Peggy Hiestand-Harri, who had the idea to bring Ken along for the through-the-window birthday song.

Delores’ 92nd birthday comes during uncertain times involving the coronavirus outbreak.

Visitors cannot come inside Edgewood Vista, so Delores’ daughter Peggy and Ken brought the party outside, looking in.

“We don’t know where this is going but we need to connect and let people know that we love them and we’ll do the best we can to stay connected,” said Hiestand-Harri.

Ken and Delores got to have their one-of-a-kind moment to keep making memories despite a challenging time, something families are trying to do across the country.

“I wanted a memory, I wanted a memory for her, for Ken, for myself,” said Hiestand-Harri.