Cromwell-Wright’s Jeff Gronner, Dave Foster Named Class A Coaches of the Year

CROMWELL, Minn. – Cromwell-Wright girls basketball head coach Jeff Gronner was named Class A head coach of the year, while Dave Foster was named Class A assistant coach of the year.

The Duo led the Cardinals to a 29-2 record, the second seed in the tournament, and a state quarterfinal win.

Gronner and Foster also coach the Cromwell-Wright football team together, and the two clearly work well together, with Foster also being named a Butch Nash recipient, given to some of the top assistant football coaches in the state each year.

“Dave Foster who is my assistant coach in girls basketball and also in football is getting the Butch Nash award at the end of the month at our football clinic in the cities. It’s the most highly prestigious assistant coach award that there our football coaches association gives out and he’s extremely deserving of it,” Gronner said.