Duluth Marshall Head Coach C.J. Osuchukwu Named Class AA Coach of the Year

Osuchukwu led the Hilltoppers to their first state tournament appearance in 20 years and their 25-6 record set a program record for most wins in school history.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Marshall girls basketball head coach C.J. Osuchukwu has been named Class AA state coach of the year.

After falling in the section finals last season, Osuchukwu led the Hilltoppers to the state tournament for the first time in 20 years after winning the section 7AA title.

The Hilltoppers won their state quarterfinal game for their first tournament win in school history, before having their tournament run end due to the coronavirus.

Marshall’s 25-6 record set a program record for most wins in school history.