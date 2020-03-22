Fitger’s 5K Postponed to September

The race, which was postponed due to coronavirus concerns, will take place Sept. 12.

DULUTH, Minn. – Grandma’s Marathon announced this weekend that they have postponed the annual Fitger’s 5K Run and Walk due to coronavirus concerns.

The event was originally scheduled for April 28 but will now take place on Sept. 12. You can register online through Sept. 10 for $35 for adults and $15 for children ages 6-14.

As of now, Grandma’s Marathon and the Garry Bjorklund half marathon is still on for June 20. You can find full updates and register for the Fitger’s 5K on the Grandma’s Marathon website.