John Shuster Family Self-Quarantined as Wife Awaits Coronavirus Test Results

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Curling Olympic gold medalist and Chisholm native John Shuster, 37, is self-quarantined with his family in Superior while his wife, Sara, awaits test results to see if she is positive for the COVID-19 strain of coronavirus.

This comes after she competed in the USA Curling Club Nationals in the Washington, D.C. area in early March before government restrictions came out and before sporting events were canceled.

“Major, major back pain several days after getting home and then started hearing reports of people that tested positive for coronavirus,” explained Sara Shuster, 34, of Superior.

Sara says her symptoms, which included shortness of breath and no sense of smell and taste, happened just days after returning to the Northland.

She said none of her competitors showed symptoms at Nationals. But when everyone returned home, roughly half of the 80 or so who attended got sick with similar symptoms, and more than 15 competitors were confirmed positive for the virus Sunday, according to Sara.

“It was a pretty close-knit group. We were in a small space, so and we were using the same rocks,” Sara said. “It’s scary to see how fast it could spread and how contagious it is and we were in a group of athletes, right, so a lot of us are young, health individuals.”

Sara says she is about half way through isolation and that her competitors who got sick are all on the mend at this point.

Meanwhile, John told FOX 21’s Dan Hanger on Sunday that his family hasn’t left the house since Sara returned from D.C. and they aren’t leaving the house until they know everyone is clear of any type of sickness, especially if Sara’s test is confirmed positive. He hopes others will do the same.

“I think a lot of us in the Northland feel like we definitely have some insulation from the rest of the world that, OK, it’s not hear yet, it’s not around. But all it would take is for somebody to travel and be among a bunch of people who like Sara had that while they were all there not a single person had a symptom that they know of and came home and the symptoms obviously showed up,” John said.

Sara, by the way, was able to get tested quickly because she works in the healthcare industry as a local pharmacist. The rest of the family does not qualify right now for an immediate test.

Below is Sara’s Facebook post about her situation:

Here’s the text from the post if you don’t have Facebook: