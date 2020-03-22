Pizza Man Renovates While Only Allowed Open for Takeout, Delivery

Restaurant owner trying to keep as many employees as he can while closed by the Governor with other bars and restaurants.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A popular Pizza place in Superior is making the most of having to close their business to dine-in customers.

Pizza Man on Tower Avenue is using their time closed to remodel their dining area, allowing for more seating.

The owner said some of his employees are helping out with the renovations, and he’s trying his best to keep others working takeout and delivery.

But, like many other businesses, he couldn’t keep all.

“It’s about the only bright side, because two thirds of my employees are laid off,” owner Jeff Anderson said.

But Anderson is optimistic and excited for customers to see a totally new Pizza Man when they open again.

“We had a remodel planned to rip out the carpet, put new flooring down and paint so what’s a better time to do it than now?” he said.

“It’ll be a whole new, fresh look.”

Pizza Man remains open for takeout and delivery 7 days a week from 10:30am-9pm.