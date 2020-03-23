As Coronavirus Impacts Grocery Stores, Duluth City Councilors Postpone Plastic Bag Fee

DULUTH, Minn. – Councilors took action Monday to help ease extra anxiety on grocery store workers during the COVID-19 outbreak by postponing the implementation of the 5-cent plastic bag fee.

Councilors voted unanimously to wait until January of 2021 to enforce the new law that will charge customers 5 cents for each plastic bag used. Councilor Barb Russ was absent for the vote.

The original ordinance was to take effect April 1. But councilors felt it was the wrong time to put any more on the plates of grocery stores in Duluth with the overwhelming demand from consumers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Some councilors also said it was not the right time to add the 5-cent fee because so many people are out of work for an unknown amount of time.