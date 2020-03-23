Bakeries Busy Amidst Coronavirus

Some businesses are still seeing a steady stream of customers during this time.

While restaurants that bakeries serviced previously may not be ordering from them anymore, bakeries like Positively 3rd Street Bakery are experiencing business from cooperative grocers and from those in the community.

“We also service a lot of cooperative grocers in the Midwest and they’re all increased their orders,” said Dana Langlee, a co-owner of Positively 3rd Street Bakery. “We’ve also had a lot of support from the community coming through, buying wholesale bread and cookies.”

Positively 3rd Street Bakery is open every day this week, and is available for curbside pickup.