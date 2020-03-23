Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland Offering Dinner to Kids

Starting Monday evening and continuing every weekday until supplies run out, the Boys and Girls Club located in Lincoln Park will be giving out a "grab-and-go"dinner for children who need it.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland is doing what it can for kids in the community who are hungry.

Normally the Boys and Girls Club is a haven for kids who need a place to go.

Because of COVID-19, the facility is closed, however, they are offering the dinner outside of the club to children who need food.

“The whole reason we are here is to be here for the kids in this neighborhood and anyone who needs our meals and just food, in general, is a huge part of what we offer,” said Ted Hoffman, the branch director at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland.

Hoffman and other people who work at the Boys and Girls Club saw that schools were offering breakfast and lunch to kids so they wanted to make sure they were fed for dinner.

“We’re keeping people avoiding from clustering and keeping people 6 feet apart. We are going to have different stations of cones and waiting areas and have people come through one at a time,” said Hoffman.

The club will be offering the food which comes from Second Harvest or donation on weekday evenings.

For some families who do not have the means to stock up on food, they say this is a great resource.

“It shows that they care for the community and that they are out here to make sure families are well taken care of in everything that we need they help us with. They even gave us a board game something to keep the family going,” says William Nelson, who was at the club with his kids.

The dinner is served every weekday from 5-6 p.m. and is only available to children.

The Boys and Girls Clubs stresses they can only do this as long as the food last.

Anyone who would like to give to their cause can always donate here.