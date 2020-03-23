Coronavirus Cases Rise in the Northland

The cases of coronavirus continue to climb in the Northland.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The cases of coronavirus continue to climb in the Northland. At this hour, we are learning three more people have been reported positive in Douglas County for a total of four – with one case in Superior.

There remains one confirmed case in Bayfield County and a second person has tested positive in St. Louis County. Right now, health officials have not confirmed any specific locations of the other positive confirmed cases, but we do know all of them are connected to domestic travel, and all are self-quarantined.

“I really encourage people to continue the strategies public health is putting out with the hand-washing and social distancing and avoiding being in groups of people, even well people are spreading the disease and we just don’t know who they might bring it home to,” said Kathy Ronchi, Health Officer for Douglas County Public Health.

So far, 416 cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin including five deaths, while there are 235 cases in Minnesota with one death.