Douglas County Confirms Three More Cases of COVID-19

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis – Public health officials in Douglas County have confirmed three more cases of COVID-19, all associated with the first person confirmed to have the virus last week.

Douglas County Public Health says the individuals are all self-isolating and are doing well.

In a press release on Monday, the Public Health Office says the individuals are both men and women with an age range of 30’s – 50’s who live in Superior and in the county.

One of the individuals showed little to no symptoms.

One of the individuals was sent from work due to having a cough illness.

Some of the individuals visited several local businesses prior to diagnosis for groceries and shopping.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine took to Facebook Monday morning to emphasize that “all citizens should remain home and around as few people as possible, limiting all tips to essential activities. Tomorrow the Governor will issue a “stay at home” order that will close non-essential businesses. While we don’t yet fully know the scope of the order, we will work closely with the State of Wisconsin and Douglas County to enforce it as quickly as possible.”