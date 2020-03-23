DTA Announces Rear-Door Only Boarding

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Transit Authority announced on Sunday that they will be implementing a rear-door only boarding policy.

The new policy will be in effect until further notice.

“The DTA has made sever significant changes to our system in response to this community health challenge – this latest approach puts a focus on limiting our potential driver exposure to COVID-19,” said General Manager Phil Pumphrey. “We are putting the emphasis here on the health of our drivers, and to ensure we can continue to provide the transportation the community needs.”

The DTA says passengers with mobility impairment devices will still have access to the ramp at the front of the bus.