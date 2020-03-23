Duluth Native Kara Goucher Finally Receives Silver Medal From 2007 World Championships

BOULDER, Colo. – Duluth native Kara Goucher received a special package this past weekend: a silver medal.

Back in 2007, Goucher finished in third place in the 10K run at the World Championships in Osaka, Japan. Ten years later, a doping investigation disqualified the second place finisher. And now, three years after that decision, Goucher finally gets her silver medal. This is her lone World Championship medal.