Fundraiser Raises Big Dollars for Local Healthcare Workers

DULUTH, Minn. – Local businesses are partnering to raise money for healthcare workers, so they can get fresh coffee, baked goods and meals.

The Rambler and Yellow Bike Coffee started out with a goal of raising $10,000 on a Go Fund Me page. They are now already passed $13,000.

Those organizing the event says its nice to help those on the front lines of the epidemic.

“We were trying to figure out ways to be of service to everybody in the community, people in the community in general,” said Jonathan Reznick, owner of the Rambler. “We all kind of had our different ideas and this is what we came up with.”

The group is now coordinating with area hospitals to make sure it meets CDC guidelines and safety measures when delivering the goodies.