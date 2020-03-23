Gov. Walz to Self-Quarantine After Learning Bodyguard has Coronavirus

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will self-quarantine and work from home for 14 days after a member of his security detail tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

“Though I’m feeling healthy and not showing any symptoms, I’m going to work from home and model the protocol we are asking all Minnesotans to follow,” Walz said in a news release.

Walz was informed of his bodyguard’s positive test on Monday morning and has not left home since a spokesman said. The first-term governor will lead the state’s coronavirus response from his residence in St. Paul.

After learning I had contact with someone who has COVID-19, I plan to lead by example and work from home. I currently have no symptoms and will continue working tirelessly to combat the spread of COVID-19. #StayHomeMN — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) March 23, 2020

Walz was preparing to issue more executive orders Monday afternoon but does not plan to impose a shelter-in-place requirement as other states have done.

Monday morning, the governors of Michigan and Wisconsin ordered their residents to stay at home with limited exceptions, like shopping for groceries, picking up medications or seeking health care. The governors of Illinois, California and New York issued similar orders last week.

“I know this has been difficult and has disrupted the lives of people across our state. That’s why issuing a #SaferAtHome order isn’t something I thought we’d have to do, and it’s not something I take lightly. But here’s the bottom line: folks need to start taking this seriously,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Monday.

Evers told reporters in Madison on Friday that he was not yet considering a shelter-in-place order.

This week, Walz must decide whether to impose shelter-in-place restrictions or simply extend the current orders closing schools and many businesses across the state, which expire Friday.