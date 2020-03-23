Knowing Your Neighbors: GeaCom

Since last week, GeaCom put 400 units of their Phrazer/Kitsune devices into service and started developing another 1500 units.

DULUTH, Minn. – One Duluth-based company has found a way to help with the screening process of the COVID-19 outbreak in the hopes of flattening the curve.

“Can you imagine having 100 new patients arrive that you would not normally see and not having a way to communicate directly with those patients because you don’t have masks, you can’t stay safe, or you can’t speak a language of those patients,” CEO and Founder of GeaCom Mat Johnson said.

With the growing number of cases of COVID-19 across the world and in Minnesota, GeaCom has deployed their Phrazer/Kitsune devices to help with the screening process across the Upper Midwest.

“So we manufacture Phrazer in the state of Minnesota, this is a solution that can gauge patients in any language, literacy, culture or background, while simultaneously connecting with staff so the patient’s never alone and so the staff can better coordinate services. Kitsune is a headset that patients wear for patient engagement, but the ear cups turn out and become speaker systems,” Johnson said.

The systems perform the screening processes in all languages, and matches the patient to someone who can help them directly.

“So while that patient is being interacted with on Phrazer, someone on the screen may ask about your symptoms or things that brought you here today. While that patient is sharing that information, it’s sending detailed data to the nurse, to the doctor and to the medical record in real time. So at no point is the patient alone. The patient is actually authoring their chart and advancing their care with no delays,” Johnson added.

GeaCom has been developing their systems for 11 years, but since COVID-19 started appearing in the region, they moved 400 units into service, and started developing another 1500 units.

“We were asked almost a week ago to get rolling specifically on the COVID-19 response, which is extremely different than any other response mechanism done in the market space. What’s needed is the ability to engage patients and staff together without proximity,” Johnson said.

While screening the patients is important, GeaCom also hopes this device keeps patients, translators, nurses and other staff safe.

“The mechanisms that help keep staff safe and move patients more quickly, the response has been incredible.

We want people to be processed equally. We don’t want to have special rates for different people. People love the idea of insuring equity and health care, and it’s been a great response to that,” Johnson said.