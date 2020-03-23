Lines Forming Down the Sidewalk for Free Vikre Distillery Sanitizer

Those in line were carrying jars, Tupperware, spray bottles, and even old jugs that once held windshield wiper fluid, all to fill up on the sanitizer that Vikre is giving away.

DULUTH, Minn. – People are lining up in a socially distanced way for Vikre Distillery’s free sanitizer.

Employees have been giving away their sprayable sanitize for a week now and it has been quite a hit.

“Businesses and industries that are innovating and all pulling together to find ways to help support people in a time of need and I just think we live in the greatest nation in the world I think to see businesses doing things like this it gives people hope and I want to support that,” said Steve Lynch, who was in line waiting for hand sanitizer.

Vikre’s spray is 70% denatured alcohol designed to sanitize surfaces, but can also sanitize hands when nothing else is available.

The spray is available on weekdays from 12-5 p.m.